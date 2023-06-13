video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Roy Wallace, U.S. Army Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, FY 22 Competency Assessment results. General Administration & Management FA Assessment Feedback



In accordance with AR 690-950, we are tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. General Administration and Management completed a pilot competency assessment in FY22. The success of the project coupled with employee feedback resulted in scientifically validated data highlighting the areas for growth and development within the population.