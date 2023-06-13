Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY 22 Competency Assessment Results

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Civilian Career Management Activity

    Roy Wallace, U.S. Army Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, FY 22 Competency Assessment results. General Administration & Management FA Assessment Feedback

    In accordance with AR 690-950, we are tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. General Administration and Management completed a pilot competency assessment in FY22. The success of the project coupled with employee feedback resulted in scientifically validated data highlighting the areas for growth and development within the population.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887833
    VIRIN: 230615-A-CI342-6780
    Filename: DOD_109720642
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Department of the Army
    Army Civilian
    Army Civilian Career Management Activity
    ACCMA
    Civilian Career Fields

