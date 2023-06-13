NETCOM command group's Army Signal Corps birthday message

Happy birthday, U.S. Army Signal Corps! The U.S. Enterprise Technology Command celebrates 163 years of getting the message through.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
