Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ORANG Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore retires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Oregon Air National Guard Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, bids farewell to the men and women of the Oregon Air National Guard as she retires on June 3, 2023 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887823
    VIRIN: 230603-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_109720404
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORANG Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore retires, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    farewell
    Oregon Air National Guard
    feature
    U.S. Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT