ORANG Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore retires

Oregon Air National Guard Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, bids farewell to the men and women of the Oregon Air National Guard as she retires on June 3, 2023 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 12:18
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
