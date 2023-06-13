Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal agents, National Hellenic Museum conduct largest repatriation of ancient coins in recent HSI history to Greece

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Corey Bullard 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago, alongside distinguished representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum, conducted a repatriation ceremony on June 16 to return the largest number of stolen ancient coins in recent HSI history seized by U.S. law enforcement officials to Greece. The artifacts included 51 ancient Greek coins that were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) via four separate examinations of merchandise entering the United States.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887813
    VIRIN: 230616-O-LX382-1341
    Filename: DOD_109720294
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Chicago
    Coin
    Greek
    Repatriation
    HSI

