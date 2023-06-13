Federal agents, National Hellenic Museum conduct largest repatriation of ancient coins in recent HSI history to Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887813" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago, alongside distinguished representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum, conducted a repatriation ceremony on June 16 to return the largest number of stolen ancient coins in recent HSI history seized by U.S. law enforcement officials to Greece. The artifacts included 51 ancient Greek coins that were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) via four separate examinations of merchandise entering the United States.