Federal agents, National Hellenic Museum conduct largest repatriation of ancient coins in recent HSI history to Greece

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago, alongside distinguished representatives from Greece and the National Hellenic Museum, conducted a repatriation ceremony on June 16 to return the largest number of stolen ancient coins in recent HSI history seized by U.S. law enforcement officials to Greece. The artifacts included 51 ancient Greek coins that were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) via four separate examinations of merchandise entering the United States.
06.16.2023
06.21.2023
|B-Roll
|887813
|230616-O-LX382-1341
|DOD_109720294
|00:03:05
CHICAGO, IL, US
|0
|0
