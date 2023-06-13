Positive Leaders Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Positive Leader's Program was hosted in Ann Arbor, Michigan March 20-24, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 24 administrative professionals who focused on creating and empowering virtuous organizations that have strong employee engagement and consistently outperform competitors. This course was designed to help explore new techniques to increase employee engagement, leverage empowerment to drive productivity, and share best practices with team members. According to ACCMA's FY23 competency and training needs assessment, 70% of the administrative workforce prefers in-person training and 50% require additional leadership training.