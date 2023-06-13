Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Positive Leaders Course

    ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    The Positive Leader's Program was hosted in Ann Arbor, Michigan March 20-24, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 24 administrative professionals who focused on creating and empowering virtuous organizations that have strong employee engagement and consistently outperform competitors. This course was designed to help explore new techniques to increase employee engagement, leverage empowerment to drive productivity, and share best practices with team members. According to ACCMA's FY23 competency and training needs assessment, 70% of the administrative workforce prefers in-person training and 50% require additional leadership training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ANN ARBOR, MI, US 

