The Positive Leader's Program was hosted in Ann Arbor, Michigan March 20-24, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 24 administrative professionals who focused on creating and empowering virtuous organizations that have strong employee engagement and consistently outperform competitors. This course was designed to help explore new techniques to increase employee engagement, leverage empowerment to drive productivity, and share best practices with team members. According to ACCMA's FY23 competency and training needs assessment, 70% of the administrative workforce prefers in-person training and 50% require additional leadership training.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887804
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-CI342-6790
|PIN:
|61523
|Filename:
|DOD_109720249
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ANN ARBOR, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Positive Leaders Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
People
LEAVE A COMMENT