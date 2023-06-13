Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Abrams tanks conduct live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, execute a live-fire event with the Abram M1A2 tanks on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 21. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887798
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-JS531-1024
    Filename: DOD_109720177
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Abrams tanks conduct live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

