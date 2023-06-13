1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Abrams tanks conduct live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, execute a live-fire event with the Abram M1A2 tanks on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 21. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
06.21.2023
06.21.2023
B-Roll
887798
230621-Z-JS531-1024
DOD_109720177
00:01:41
|Location:
BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
4
4
