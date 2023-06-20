This video features several members of Team Kirtland telling their stories and experiences of diversity and inclusion in celebration of Pride Month at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2023. In June Pride Month is celebrated to honor and respect individuals from all walks of life, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual service members who have made valuable contributions to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|887795
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-ST571-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109720109
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pride Month: The military is a melting pot of diversity, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
