Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride Month: The military is a melting pot of diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video features several members of Team Kirtland telling their stories and experiences of diversity and inclusion in celebration of Pride Month at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2023. In June Pride Month is celebrated to honor and respect individuals from all walks of life, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual service members who have made valuable contributions to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887795
    VIRIN: 230620-F-ST571-1002
    Filename: DOD_109720109
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month: The military is a melting pot of diversity, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Inclusion
    Pride month
    Team Kirtland
    LGBTQIA+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT