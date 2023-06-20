U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin “Yogi” Brown, detachment commander assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, speaks to the importance of exercise Air Defender (AD23) and gives thanks to the German hosts for their hospitality at Jagel German Air Base on June 16, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 08:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887774
|VIRIN:
|230616-Z-VU450-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_109719773
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Col. Dustin Brown Talks About Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT