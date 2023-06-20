Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Ruck for Them" 2023, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    As the culminating event for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, Staff Sgt. Chelsea Wheelehan, Brigade Victim Advocate for the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), coordinated the "Ruck for Them" ruck march. Many Soldiers from throughout the Brigade participated. We asked a few of them why they were 'rucking for them'. Watch the video to see what they said.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887771
    VIRIN: 230501-A-CB630-0001
    Filename: DOD_109719752
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, "Ruck for Them" 2023, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), by SFC Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS

    notjustapril
    SAAPM 2023
    PowerForward

