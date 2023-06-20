"Ruck for Them" 2023, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the culminating event for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, Staff Sgt. Chelsea Wheelehan, Brigade Victim Advocate for the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), coordinated the "Ruck for Them" ruck march. Many Soldiers from throughout the Brigade participated. We asked a few of them why they were 'rucking for them'. Watch the video to see what they said.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)