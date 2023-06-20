Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 248th Birthday

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the U.S. Army's 248th birthday June 14, 2023. Spc. Sean Steele of USAG Stuttgart, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, speaks about being a part of the celebration.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887763
    VIRIN: 230614-A-DY568-107
    Filename: DOD_109719685
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    This work, Army 248th Birthday, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cake cutting
    Army
    army 248th birthday
    army brithday

