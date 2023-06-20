U.S Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the U.S. Army's 248th birthday June 14, 2023. Spc. Sean Steele of USAG Stuttgart, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, speaks about being a part of the celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887763
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-DY568-107
|Filename:
|DOD_109719685
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 248th Birthday, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
