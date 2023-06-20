Korea America Friendship Society Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Korea America Friendship Society presented six military members awards at the Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel, South Korea, June 6, 2023. Members were awarded for going above and beyond by creating strong bonds with the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)