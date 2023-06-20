Korea America Friendship Society Awards

The Korea America Friendship Society presented six military members awards at the Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel, South Korea, June 6, 2023. Members were awarded for going above and beyond by creating strong bonds with the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 02:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887755
|VIRIN:
|230618-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109719543
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
