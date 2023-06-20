Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea America Friendship Society Awards

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince and Senior Airman Cameron Schultz

    AFN Humphreys

    The Korea America Friendship Society presented six military members awards at the Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel, South Korea, June 6, 2023. Members were awarded for going above and beyond by creating strong bonds with the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 02:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887755
    VIRIN: 230618-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719543
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea America Friendship Society Awards, by A1C Ryan Prince and SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Seoul
    Friendship
    Award

