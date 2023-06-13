Pride Month: The military is a melting pot of diversity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





This video features several members of Team Kirtland telling their stories and experiences of diversity and inclusion in celebration of Pride Month at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2023. In June Pride Month is celebrated to honor and respect individuals from all walks of life, including those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual service members who have made valuable contributions to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)