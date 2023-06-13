Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines hold precision fires comparative assessment

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, engage targets during a precision fires comparative assessment at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 13-14, 2023. During the assessment, personnel from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab evaluated newly-trained designated marksmen on their ability to provide precision fires in support of rifle company operations using multiple weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887705
    VIRIN: 230613-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_109717931
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    7th Marines
    2/7
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Designated Marksmen

