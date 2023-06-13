U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, engage targets during a precision fires comparative assessment at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 13-14, 2023. During the assessment, personnel from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab evaluated newly-trained designated marksmen on their ability to provide precision fires in support of rifle company operations using multiple weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887705
|VIRIN:
|230613-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109717931
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Marines hold precision fires comparative assessment, by LCpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
