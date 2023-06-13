Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The Army Medical Corps

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.189 - This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Army Medical Corps,” showcases the medical treatment of U.S. soldiers in the early 1950s. This episode discusses the improved survival success rate in the Korean conflict, due in part because of new medical research and techniques. The Big Picture also introduces Lieutenant Colonel S.J. Newson, a surgeon with the Army’s 7th Division in Korea. During his interview, Newson discusses the hardships of saving lives on the battlefield. Viruses and disease were additional medical challenges for the Army in Korea. To combat this, the Medical Corps immunized soldiers from diseases, used antibiotics to treat and kill bacteria, as well as promoted health standards for the food and water available in theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887698
    VIRIN: 230518-O-QT950-877
    Filename: DOD_109717886
    Length: 00:28:54
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Military History
    US Army
    Army Medical Corps
    The Big Picture
    Army University Press
    Army Medical Service

