The Big Picture: The Army Medical Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

111.TV.189 - This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Army Medical Corps,” showcases the medical treatment of U.S. soldiers in the early 1950s. This episode discusses the improved survival success rate in the Korean conflict, due in part because of new medical research and techniques. The Big Picture also introduces Lieutenant Colonel S.J. Newson, a surgeon with the Army’s 7th Division in Korea. During his interview, Newson discusses the hardships of saving lives on the battlefield. Viruses and disease were additional medical challenges for the Army in Korea. To combat this, the Medical Corps immunized soldiers from diseases, used antibiotics to treat and kill bacteria, as well as promoted health standards for the food and water available in theater.