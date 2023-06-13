Near Peer: Russia (Understanding the Russian Military)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Near Peer: Russia

Subject matter experts discuss Russian history, current affairs, and military doctrine. Putin’s declarations, advances in military technology, and Russia’s remembrance of the Great Patriotic War are also addressed. “Near Peer: Russia” is the second film in a four-part series exploring America’s global competitors.



For more information on Russia's stated justification for its invasion of Ukraine, please see https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/military-lesson-plan/