    Near Peer: Russia (Understanding the Russian Military)

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    Near Peer: Russia
    Subject matter experts discuss Russian history, current affairs, and military doctrine. Putin’s declarations, advances in military technology, and Russia’s remembrance of the Great Patriotic War are also addressed. “Near Peer: Russia” is the second film in a four-part series exploring America’s global competitors.

    For more information on Russia's stated justification for its invasion of Ukraine, please see https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/military-lesson-plan/

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887695
    VIRIN: 230224-O-QT950-680
    Filename: DOD_109717882
    Length: 00:51:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Soviet Union
    Russia
    Lenin
    Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    Stalin

