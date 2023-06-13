Near Peer: Russia (Understanding the Russian Military)

Near Peer: Russia
Subject matter experts discuss Russian history, current affairs, and military doctrine. Putin’s declarations, advances in military technology, and Russia’s remembrance of the Great Patriotic War are also addressed. “Near Peer: Russia” is the second film in a four-part series exploring America’s global competitors.
For more information on Russia's stated justification for its invasion of Ukraine, please see https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/military-lesson-plan/
|02.24.2023
|06.20.2023 13:17
|Video Productions
|887695
|230224-O-QT950-680
|DOD_109717882
|00:51:38
|US
|1
|1
