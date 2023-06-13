Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The Combat Soldier

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.185 – This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Combat Soldier,” takes a deep dive into U.S. Army training at various camps around the world. This episode explores the U.S. Army motto “More Sweat... Less Blood” by showing how intense preparation helped soldiers to be ready for real combat. Witness soldiers train with various weapons in a range of environments, all while they learn the value of teamwork.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887690
    VIRIN: 230213-O-QT950-964
    Filename: DOD_109717877
    Length: 00:28:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture: The Combat Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mark Clark
    The Big Picture
    The Combat Soldier
    Carl Zimmermann
    Frank Pace
    Roderick Allen

