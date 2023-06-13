The Big Picture: The Combat Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

111.TV.185 – This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Combat Soldier,” takes a deep dive into U.S. Army training at various camps around the world. This episode explores the U.S. Army motto “More Sweat... Less Blood” by showing how intense preparation helped soldiers to be ready for real combat. Witness soldiers train with various weapons in a range of environments, all while they learn the value of teamwork.