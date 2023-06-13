The Big Picture: The Combat Soldier

111.TV.185 – This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Combat Soldier,” takes a deep dive into U.S. Army training at various camps around the world. This episode explores the U.S. Army motto “More Sweat... Less Blood” by showing how intense preparation helped soldiers to be ready for real combat. Witness soldiers train with various weapons in a range of environments, all while they learn the value of teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887690
|VIRIN:
|230213-O-QT950-964
|Filename:
|DOD_109717877
|Length:
|00:28:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
