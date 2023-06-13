SGT McDonald Encourages Marines to Sign Up for U.S. Naval Community College

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Cody McDonald encourages others to sign up for the U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)