    SGT McDonald Encourages Marines to Sign Up for U.S. Naval Community College

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Sgt. Cody McDonald encourages others to sign up for the U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 10:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887659
    VIRIN: 230619-N-YC738-1002
    Filename: DOD_109717436
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT McDonald Encourages Marines to Sign Up for U.S. Naval Community College, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College
    Education
    Marine Corps
    Spot
    USNCC

