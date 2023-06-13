Sgt. Cody McDonald encourages others to sign up for the U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 10:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|887659
|VIRIN:
|230619-N-YC738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109717436
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT McDonald Encourages Marines to Sign Up for U.S. Naval Community College, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT