MMN1 Jordayna Miller encourages Sailors to sign up for education programs, including the U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 10:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|887658
|VIRIN:
|230619-N-YC738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109717435
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MMN1 Miller Encourages Pursuing Education, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT