U.S. Airmen assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, perform a standard aircraft launch check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to it performing combat maneuvers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887656
|VIRIN:
|230617-Z-VU450-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_109717425
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 140th Wing Maintenance Squadron Train During Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
