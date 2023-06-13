140th Wing Maintenance Squadron Train During Air Defender 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, perform a standard aircraft launch check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to it performing combat maneuvers during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)