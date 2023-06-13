Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Advisor Edge 2023 Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 818th and 571st MSAS teamed up with the 156th Wing - Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Travis Air Force Base and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen for Exercise Advisor Edge in Puerto Rico. The joint exercise was designed to effectively integrate with allies and partners and test air advising skills through unique challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887655
    VIRIN: 230608-F-XJ149-551
    Filename: DOD_109717414
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    TAGS

    571 MSAS
    818 MSAS
    156 Wing
    Exercise Advisor Edge

