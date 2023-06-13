Exercise Advisor Edge 2023 Highlights

Members from the 818th and 571st MSAS teamed up with the 156th Wing - Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Travis Air Force Base and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen for Exercise Advisor Edge in Puerto Rico. The joint exercise was designed to effectively integrate with allies and partners and test air advising skills through unique challenges.
|06.08.2023
|06.20.2023 10:22
|B-Roll
|887655
|230608-F-XJ149-551
|DOD_109717414
|00:01:55
|US
|1
|1
