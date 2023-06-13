U.S. Air Force Maj. Kam Kaaoush, director of operations, aircraft maintenance squadron, assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard, discusses the importance of training during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger).
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 11:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887641
|VIRIN:
|230615-Z-VU450-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_109717362
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Major Kam Kaaoush Discusses the Importance of Training at Air Defender 2023, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT