    FLNG YEAR IN REVIEW 2021-2022

    ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A summary of events and highlights of the Florida National Guard throughout the years of 2021-2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 07:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887622
    VIRIN: 230620-F-ZH301-625
    Filename: DOD_109717183
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: ST AUGUSTINE, FL, US

    TAGS

    Air
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Army
    National Guard
    FLNG

