A summary of events and highlights of the Florida National Guard throughout the years of 2021-2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 07:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887622
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-ZH301-625
|Filename:
|DOD_109717183
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|ST AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FLNG YEAR IN REVIEW 2021-2022, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT