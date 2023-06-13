Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division and NATO troops participate in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GIELCZYN, POLAND

    06.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and Poland’s 1st Territorial Defence Forces Brigade take part in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland, June 18. More than 130 soldiers from the United States (including U.S. Soldiers supporting the 4th Infantry Division), Poland, the United Kingdom, Croatia, and Romania participated in the foot march. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887616
    VIRIN: 230618-Z-MI513-1101
    Filename: DOD_109716909
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GIELCZYN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division and NATO troops participate in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT