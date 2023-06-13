1st Cavalry Division and NATO troops participate in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and Poland’s 1st Territorial Defence Forces Brigade take part in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland, June 18. More than 130 soldiers from the United States (including U.S. Soldiers supporting the 4th Infantry Division), Poland, the United Kingdom, Croatia, and Romania participated in the foot march. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)