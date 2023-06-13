U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Oscar Fletes explains the reason behind the dorm feed event at Misawa Air Base, JA, June 9, 2023. The Rainbow Weasels give back to community by hosting a dorm feed.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887604
|VIRIN:
|230609-N-WF663-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109716302
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update : Pride Month Dorm Feed 230609-MIS-PACUP-PRIDE DORM FEED-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
