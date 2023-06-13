Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update : Pride Month Dorm Feed 230609-MIS-PACUP-PRIDE DORM FEED-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    06.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Oscar Fletes explains the reason behind the dorm feed event at Misawa Air Base, JA, June 9, 2023. The Rainbow Weasels give back to community by hosting a dorm feed.

    Location: JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update : Pride Month Dorm Feed 230609-MIS-PACUP-PRIDE DORM FEED-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    event
    pride month
    dorm feed

