    Coast Guard holds press briefing for missing submersible 900 miles east of Cape Cod

    MA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the search for a 21-foot submarine, June 19, 2023. The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 18:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887597
    VIRIN: 230619-G-HT254-838
    Filename: DOD_109716145
    Length: 00:12:49
    Location: MA, US

    press briefing
    search and rescue
    submersible
    titanic

