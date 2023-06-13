Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division and NATO troops participate in the Norwegian Foot March in Giełczyn, Poland

    GIEłCZYN, POLAND

    06.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Watson, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and Sgt. Daniel Kim, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, and Romanian army Capt. Gabriela Nohai, a public affairs officer with the Romanian Air Defense Detachment “Iron Cheetahs,” supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, talk about the multinational efforts of the Norwegian Foot March, in which more than 130 troops participated, in Giełczyn, Poland, June 18. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

