2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selection Camp Swim Broll

17 Army Reserve Soldiers and Air Force Airmen swim through an obstacle course as part of the 2023 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp held June 11-17, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.