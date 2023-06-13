Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selection Camp Swim Broll

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    17 Army Reserve Soldiers and Air Force Airmen swim through an obstacle course as part of the 2023 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp held June 11-17, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887513
    VIRIN: 230616-A-SZ193-614
    Filename: DOD_109714615
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selection Camp Swim Broll, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air force reserve
    army reserve
    swim
    training
    CIORMILCOMP

