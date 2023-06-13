17 Army Reserve Soldiers and Air Force Airmen swim through an obstacle course as part of the 2023 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp held June 11-17, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 21:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887513
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-SZ193-614
|Filename:
|DOD_109714615
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 CIORMILCOMP Team Selection Camp Swim Broll, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT