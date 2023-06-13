Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDS, Echo Company, Honor Graduate

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Colter West will graduate from Marine recruit training as the Honor Graduate of Platoon 2111, Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on June, 16 2023 onboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887510
    VIRIN: 230616-M-DM338-0002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109714496
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    honor graduate
    MCRDSD

