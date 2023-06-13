Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble reflects on Army career managing fisheries program at Fort McCoy, Part V

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble discusses his 32-year Army career in this interview June 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Noble took a fledgling fisheries program in 1991 and over three decades turned it into something that has made Fort McCoy one of best-managed fishery programs in the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. Here Noble explains the beginnings of his program and also the many partnerships he built over the years to have it become a success. Through the support of others, Noble said Fort McCoy's natural resources program is one of the best anywhere and it's because of the people he works with now and in the past. During his time, Noble has helped the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch earn awards from Installation Management Command, Secretary of the Army, the Department of Defense, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and many others. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)