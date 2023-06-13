Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble discusses his 32-year Army career in this interview June 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Noble took a fledgling fisheries program in 1991 and over three decades turned it into something that has made Fort McCoy one of best-managed fishery programs in the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. Here Noble explains the beginnings of his program and also the many partnerships he built over the years to have it become a success. Through the support of others, Noble said Fort McCoy's natural resources program is one of the best anywhere and it's because of the people he works with now and in the past. During his time, Noble has helped the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch earn awards from Installation Management Command, Secretary of the Army, the Department of Defense, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and many others. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 16:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887499
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-OK556-396
|Filename:
|DOD_109714209
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble reflects on Army career managing fisheries program at Fort McCoy, Part V, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
