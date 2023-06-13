Interview of U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Joseph Madigan, assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, talks about the importance of exercising Air Defender (AD23) at Kropp Germany Base on June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.
(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887497
|VIRIN:
|230612-Z-VU450-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109714168
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SCHLESWIG-JAGEL, SH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Madigan on the Importance of Air Defender 23, by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT