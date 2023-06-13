Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Madigan on the Importance of Air Defender 23

    SCHLESWIG-JAGEL, SH, GERMANY

    06.12.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Interview of U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Joseph Madigan, assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, talks about the importance of exercising Air Defender (AD23) at Kropp Germany Base on June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 16:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 887497
    VIRIN: 230612-Z-VU450-1008
    Filename: DOD_109714168
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SCHLESWIG-JAGEL, SH, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NGB
    COANG
    National Guard
    140WG
    AD23

