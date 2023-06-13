Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuates a 42-year-old male

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuates a 42-year-old male from the motor vessel Global Sentinel, approximately 170 miles west of San Diego, June 15, 2023. The man was reportedly suffering from stroke-like symptoms, he was transferred to local EMS in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard Video B-roll)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887495
    VIRIN: 230615-G-XX113-027
    Filename: DOD_109714162
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    medevac
    San Diego
    rescue
    save
    SD

