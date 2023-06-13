A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuates a 42-year-old male from the motor vessel Global Sentinel, approximately 170 miles west of San Diego, June 15, 2023. The man was reportedly suffering from stroke-like symptoms, he was transferred to local EMS in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard Video B-roll)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2023 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887495
|VIRIN:
|230615-G-XX113-027
|Filename:
|DOD_109714162
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuates a 42-year-old male, by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
