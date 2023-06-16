June 16, 2023 – U.S. Naval War College Commencement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWPORT, R.I. – The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) holds a commencement ceremony for the College of Naval Command and Staff and the College of Naval Warfare 2023 graduating classes June 16, 2023, on board Naval Station Newport. The ceremony, presided over by NWC President Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, saw 468 students from senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses, including 103 international students representing 78 countries recognized alongside 1,925 students having completed coursework through NWC’s College of Distance Education programs, 121 of whom attended the graduation in person. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, gave the commencement address. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885 and about 300 of today’s active-duty admirals, generals and senior executive service leaders are alumni. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the college has more than 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide. Approximately 10 percent of these alumni have become chief of their country’s respective navy. Today, NWC continues to deliver excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision-makers and educating tomorrow’s leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Dan Charest/Released)