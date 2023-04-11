From preparing Airmen for Osan Air Base to loading several large cargo, the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron played an huge role in making Operation Pack Up successful. In this video, 1st Lt. Patrick Espinoza, SSgt Kayla Critzman and TSgt Tucker Andrews talk about how the 8th LRS prepared for such a large operation.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 02:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879988
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-RA633-1295
|Filename:
|DOD_109580394
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Pack Up: Wraith Nation moves the pack, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
