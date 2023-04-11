Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Pack Up: Wraith Nation moves the pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From preparing Airmen for Osan Air Base to loading several large cargo, the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron played an huge role in making Operation Pack Up successful. In this video, 1st Lt. Patrick Espinoza, SSgt Kayla Critzman and TSgt Tucker Andrews talk about how the 8th LRS prepared for such a large operation.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879988
    VIRIN: 230418-F-RA633-1295
    Filename: DOD_109580394
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    This work, Operation Pack Up: Wraith Nation moves the pack, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    Runway
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th LRS
    Wraith Nation

