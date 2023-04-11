Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | U.S. Marines, Philipine with 3rd LAAD conduct simulated stinger missile fire

    NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines participate in a simulated FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile air defense exercise as part as Balikatan 23, at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. Marines, Philipine with 3rd LAAD conduct simulated stinger missile fire, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    1sr MAW
    ssmc
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

