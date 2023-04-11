U.S. Marines with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines participate in a simulated FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile air defense exercise as part as Balikatan 23, at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 00:43
Location:
|NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PH
This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. Marines, Philipine with 3rd LAAD conduct simulated stinger missile fire, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
