Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni hosted the 46th Friendship Day air show, April 15, 2023. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has conducted a single-day air show and open house specifically designed to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 22:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879964
|VIRIN:
|230415-M-AV179-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109579951
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show (Pkg/Package, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT