    Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show (Pkg/Package

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni hosted the 46th Friendship Day air show, April 15, 2023. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has conducted a single-day air show and open house specifically designed to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879964
    VIRIN: 230415-M-AV179-1003
    Filename: DOD_109579951
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show (Pkg/Package, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD23
    Friendship Day 23

