    Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni hosted the 46th Friendship Day air show, April 15, 2023. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has conducted a single-day air show and open house specifically designed to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879963
    VIRIN: 230415-N-CL550-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579922
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD23
    Friendship Day 23

