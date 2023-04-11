Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni hosted the 46th Friendship Day air show, April 15, 2023. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has conducted a single-day air show and open house specifically designed to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 22:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879963
|VIRIN:
|230415-N-CL550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579922
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
