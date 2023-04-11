Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard units complete MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting certification training

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 152nd Airlift Wing and 153rd Airlift Wing from the Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard, respectively, complete a week-long Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) certification training alongside the U.S. Forest Service, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, April 16, 2023. The training ran from from April 10 - 16.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879960
    VIRIN: 230417-Z-QD586-1002
    Filename: DOD_109579894
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    C-130H Hercules
    USDA
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    California Air National Guard
    U.S Northern Command
    Nevada Air National Guard
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System
    153rd Airlift Wing
    U.S. Forest Service
    Aerial Firefighting
    NIFC
    152nd Airlift Wing
    MAFFS AEG
    AEG MAFFS
    National Interagency Firefighting Center
    2023 MAFFS
    Fire Season 2023
    Robin Patterson
    fire year 2023

