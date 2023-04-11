The 152nd Airlift Wing and 153rd Airlift Wing from the Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard, respectively, complete a week-long Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) certification training alongside the U.S. Forest Service, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, April 16, 2023. The training ran from from April 10 - 16.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 22:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879960
|VIRIN:
|230417-Z-QD586-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109579894
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard units complete MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting certification training, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS
