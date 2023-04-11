Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 23: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 46th Annual Air Show (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni hosted the 46th Friendship Day air show, April 15, 2023. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has conducted a single-day air show and open house specifically designed to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:11:33
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD23
    Friendship Day 23

