    2023 Yoko-Games

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230417-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 17, 2023) MWR Fitness on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, hosted the 2023 Yoko-games. MWR Fitness hosts events like these to foster readiness, and enhance the lives of Warfighters, families and civilians in the military community by building strength and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879957
    VIRIN: 230417-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579830
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, 2023 Yoko-Games, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    MWR
    Fitness
    CFAY

