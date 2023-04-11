230417-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 17, 2023) MWR Fitness on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, hosted the 2023 Yoko-games. MWR Fitness hosts events like these to foster readiness, and enhance the lives of Warfighters, families and civilians in the military community by building strength and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879957
|VIRIN:
|230417-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579830
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, 2023 Yoko-Games, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
