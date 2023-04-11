video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230417-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 17, 2023) MWR Fitness on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, hosted the 2023 Yoko-games. MWR Fitness hosts events like these to foster readiness, and enhance the lives of Warfighters, families and civilians in the military community by building strength and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule