Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chicago holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    230417-N-ED185-2001 KEYPORT, Wash. (April 17, 2023) Cmdr. Robert J. Gillis relieved Andrew J. Kopacz as the final commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago, April 17, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879951
    VIRIN: 230417-N-ED185-2001
    Filename: DOD_109579775
    Length: 00:42:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chicago holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    COMSUBGRU 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT