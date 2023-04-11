230417-N-ED185-2001 KEYPORT, Wash. (April 17, 2023) Cmdr. Robert J. Gillis relieved Andrew J. Kopacz as the final commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago, April 17, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879951
|VIRIN:
|230417-N-ED185-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579775
|Length:
|00:42:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Chicago holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
