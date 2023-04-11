Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tricia Clip 2 V2

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Tricia Nelsen, a research physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and who is currently assigned to the DOD Climate Action Team, explains how the teams effectiveness and flexibility have made it successful.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:46
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Earth Day
    DOD Climate Action Team
    DOD Climate Assessment Tool

