Ross Clip 3 V2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ross E. Alter, a research meteorologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and who is currently assigned to the DOD Climate Action Team, discusses how sharing the Climate Assessment Tool with partner nations strengthens the environmental resiliency of partners and the United States.