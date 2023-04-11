Ross Clip 3 V2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Ross E. Alter, a research meteorologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and who is currently assigned to the DOD Climate Action Team, discusses how sharing the Climate Assessment Tool with partner nations strengthens the environmental resiliency of partners and the United States.

    Location: US

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Earth Day
    DOD Climate Action Team
    DOD Climate Assessment Tool

