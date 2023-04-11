Brantley A. Thames, a hydraulic engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and who is currently assigned to the DOD Climate Action Team, explains how partner nations will use the Climate Assessment Tool.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 17:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879927
|VIRIN:
|230417-D-AR128-154
|Filename:
|DOD_109579504
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brantley Clip 2 V2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT