Brantley A. Thames, a hydraulic engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, , and who is currently assigned to the DOD Climate Action Team, discusses both the strategic and the more tactical users of the DOD Climate Assessment Tool.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 17:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879926
|VIRIN:
|230417-D-AR128-905
|Filename:
|DOD_109579463
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brantley Clip 1 V2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT