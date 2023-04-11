Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from barge 22 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana

    CAMERON, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a 42-year-old crew member aboard the Super Chief, a 260-foot offshore pipe laying barge, 22 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana Apr. 17, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879921
    VIRIN: 230417-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579397
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMERON, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Texas

