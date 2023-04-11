Coast Guard medevacs man from barge 22 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a 42-year-old crew member aboard the Super Chief, a 260-foot offshore pipe laying barge, 22 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana Apr. 17, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879921
|VIRIN:
|230417-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579397
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMERON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
