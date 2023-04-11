Leadership San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base | Apr 2023

Participants in the Leadership San Angelo Program visit Goodfellow Air Force Base for an in-depth look at training.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879919
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-EP494-371
|Filename:
|DOD_109579366
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT