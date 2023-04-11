Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman with D.C. Air National Guard specializes in braids, natural hair advocate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Jiani Beverly, is a loctician and owner of Jiani's Braids, which specializes in knotless braids, March 30, 2023. Additionally, as a member of the 113th D.C. Air National Guard's MXS Munitions Flight she builds, maintains and stores munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879918
    VIRIN: 230330-F-PL327-191
    Filename: DOD_109579364
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman with D.C. Air National Guard specializes in braids, natural hair advocate, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    munitions
    Joint Base Andrews
    D.C. National Guard
    DCANG
    113thwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT