Senior Airman Jiani Beverly, is a loctician and owner of Jiani's Braids, which specializes in knotless braids, March 30, 2023. Additionally, as a member of the 113th D.C. Air National Guard's MXS Munitions Flight she builds, maintains and stores munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879918
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-PL327-191
|Filename:
|DOD_109579364
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman with D.C. Air National Guard specializes in braids, natural hair advocate, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
