    2023 Pentagon Earth Day Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    2023 Pentagon Earth Day Celebration co-hosted by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Environment & Energy Resilience) and the Washington Headquarters Services, Pentagon Environmental Office.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 14:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879888
    Filename: DOD_109579080
    Length: 01:02:48
    Location: US

