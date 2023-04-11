The Sentinel: Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video produced by the 13th Coast Guard District External Affairs Office, imagery is shown from the 79th and 80th Douglas A. Munro Memorial ceremonies in tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard's lone recipient of the Medal of Honor at the Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Cle Elum, Washington. Munro died Sept. 27, 1942, after placing his Higgins boat as a shield for 500 Marines beleaguered by enemy gunfire on the beaches of Point Cruz, Guadalcanal. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough)



PAC William Colclough