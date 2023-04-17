Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and families participate in the first day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879872
    VIRIN: 230414-F-BT782-491
    Filename: DOD_109578677
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission, by A1C Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Hurlburt Field Open House

